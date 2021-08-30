By EUobserver

The former leader of Austria's far-right FPÖ party, Heinz-Christian Strache, was found guilty of corruption by a regional court in Vienna on Saturday and given a suspended 15-month jail sentence. The court said he changed a law to help a friend secure public-health contracts back when he was part of a ruling coalition which collapsed in 2019, but Strache denies wrongdoing and can appeal the verdict in a higher tribunal.