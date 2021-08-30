By EUobserver

The messy US pull-out from Afghanistan has shown Europe must build up its own army, EU internal market commissioner, Thierry Breton, a close ally of French president Emmanuel Macron, has said. Europe needed "a military projection force" capable of "intervening militarily outside our border", he wrote in a blog on Friday, adding: "Europe has always exercised its global influence through its soft power ... this is no longer sufficient".