Tuesday

31st Aug 2021

France, UK to propose Kabul safe zone at UN

France, Germany, and the United Kingdom are working on a United Nations proposal aimed at establishing a safe zone in Kabul to allow passage for people trying to leave Afghanistan, French president Emmanuel Macron said, Reuters reports. Macron, who said France had begun discussions with the Taliban on further evacuations, said the resolution would be brought on Monday to an emergency UN Security Council meeting of veto-wielding members.

Polish-Belarus asylum-seeker border standoff continues

An EU Commission spokesperson called the situation's origins as "an attempt by a third county to instrumentalise people for political purposes, which we very firmly reject and described as a form of aggression".

Opinion

September's Russian election - a glimmer of hope?

The parliamentary elections set for 17-19 September could be an opportunity for democracy in Russia - amidst voter dissatisfaction over economic recession, growing inflation, environmental problems and an unfolding health crisis.

Analysis

Why Western military interventions remain necessary

To reject any humanitarian, military intervention is not only problematic from an ethical point of view. It also shows a lack of long-term thinking about European self-interest.

News in Brief

  1. German socialists widening lead in polls
  2. Czech PM's firms could face EU funds freeze
  3. UN rejects France's Kabul 'safe zone' idea
  4. Top Maltese journalist 'feels fear' after hate campaign
  5. Navalny spokeswoman flees Russia amid dissident exodus
  6. IS-Khorasan claims it fired rockets at Kabul airport
  7. Germany pledges €500m to Afghanistan's neighbours
  8. Biden to welcome Ukrainian president to White House

