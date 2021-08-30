Ticker
France, UK to propose Kabul safe zone at UN
By EUobserver
France, Germany, and the United Kingdom are working on a United Nations proposal aimed at establishing a safe zone in Kabul to allow passage for people trying to leave Afghanistan, French president Emmanuel Macron said, Reuters reports. Macron, who said France had begun discussions with the Taliban on further evacuations, said the resolution would be brought on Monday to an emergency UN Security Council meeting of veto-wielding members.