Germany: SPD candidate Scholz won TV election debate
By EUobserver
Social Democrat Olaf Scholz won a televised debate on Sunday between the three leading candidates to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor after Germany's federal election on 26 September, a survey by pollster Forsa showed, Reuters writes. The snap poll showed 36 percent of voters believed Scholz won, ahead of 30 percent for Greens candidate Annalena Baerbock and 25 percent for Armin Laschet, the candidate of Merkel's centre-right CDU/CSU.