Monday

30th Aug 2021

Ticker

Germany: SPD candidate Scholz won TV election debate

By

Social Democrat Olaf Scholz won a televised debate on Sunday between the three leading candidates to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor after Germany's federal election on 26 September, a survey by pollster Forsa showed, Reuters writes. The snap poll showed 36 percent of voters believed Scholz won, ahead of 30 percent for Greens candidate Annalena Baerbock and 25 percent for Armin Laschet, the candidate of Merkel's centre-right CDU/CSU.

Opinion

EU can do more to promote religious freedom

With its new special envoy at the helm, the EU can play a significant role in effectively moving us towards a world where our diversity of beliefs is valued and respected by all.

News in Brief

  2. France, UK to propose Kabul safe zone at UN
  3. Italy rescues 539 migrants from fishing boat
  4. Europe to see launch of new low-cost airline
  5. EU banks vulnerable to climate-change risks
  6. French commissioner calls for EU military force
  7. Austria's former far-right boss judged guilty of corruption
  8. Violence at Berlin anti-corona rules rally

Latest News

  1. US visitors to EU likely to face new quarantine rules
  2. Why Western military interventions remain necessary
  3. Wobbly Italy gets first EU billions of pandemic aid
  4. EU can do more to promote religious freedom
  5. Kabul airport attacked, as Western evacuation wraps up
  6. Barnier keen to run against Macron in French election
  7. The EU Commission got its forest strategy wrong
  8. EU commission rejects MEPs' rule-of-law ultimatum

