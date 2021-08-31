Ticker
Navalny spokeswoman flees Russia amid dissident exodus
By EUobserver
The spokeswoman of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, one of his last close associates remaining in the country, has fled Russia, Interfax reported. Kira Yarmysh's reported departure comes amid a growing exodus of opposition-leaning journalists and dissidents that The New York Times calls "the biggest wave of political emigration" in Russia's post-Soviet history. Critics point to a widening crackdown on dissent and independent voices ahead of September's election.