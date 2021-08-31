Ticker
Czech PM's firms could face EU funds freeze
By EUobserver
The European Commission has reiterated its threat to withhold EU budget funds from companies, such as Agrofert, clandestinely controlled by Czech billionaire-prime minister Andrej Babiš due to fears that he breached conflict-of-interest rules. The Commission "will interrupt any future payment claims in respect of such companies pending the implementation of system improvements to address this risk," a spokesman said Monday. The European Parliament, in June, also urged a grant freeze.