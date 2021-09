By EUobserver

German chancellor Angela Merkel said the possibility that Social Democrat Olaf Scholz could try to form a coalition with the far-left Linke party after the September election was one "huge difference" between them, Reuters writes. "With me as chancellor there would never be a coalition in which the Linke is involved, and whether this (stance) is shared by Olaf Scholz or not remains open," Merkel said.