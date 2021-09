By EUobserver

The minister-president of the Brussels region, Rudy Vervoort, wants to agree with the other Belgian regions to create a Covid Safety Ticket for congresses, fairs, nightclubs and discos, De Standaard reports. Vervoort hopes this will be possible by 1 October. "We don't oblige other regions to do the same, but autonomy means we should be able to do ourselves," Vervoort said, adding it is needed for the economy.