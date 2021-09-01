By EUobserver

Poland has declared a state of emergency in a 3km-zone covering 183 towns along its border with Belarus, giving security forces more powers to keep out migrants being pushed across by Belarus authorities in retaliation at EU sanctions. "No trips, no happenings, and demonstrations will be able to be organised along this border zone," Polish interior minister Mariusz Kamiński said, referring to previous visits by pro-refugee NGOs to the area.