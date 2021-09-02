By EUobserver

A surge in coronavirus infections coupled with a slowing uptake of vaccinations due to "lack of access to vaccines in some countries" and "vaccine scepticism and science denial" in others could see 236,000 more Covid-linked deaths in Europe by the end of the year, the World Health Oragnisation's Europe director, Hans Kluge, has said, in a situation he called "deeply worrying", especially in low-income countries in central and eastern Europe.