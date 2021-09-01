Wednesday

1st Sep 2021

Ticker

WHO: Europe risks spike in Covid deaths

By

A surge in coronavirus infections coupled with a slowing uptake of vaccinations due to "lack of access to vaccines in some countries" and "vaccine scepticism and science denial" in others could see 236,000 more Covid-linked deaths in Europe by the end of the year, the World Health Oragnisation's Europe director, Hans Kluge, has said, in a situation he called "deeply worrying", especially in low-income countries in central and eastern Europe.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Big tech's EU lobby spending revealed, as key acts loom

The digital industry now has more lobbying power than pharmaceutical, fossil fuels, financial, or chemical sectors - spending annually over €97m to influence EU decision-making, according to a new report.

Opinion

Biomass? Burning trees is burning future treasure

Chemical companies are watching the raw materials they need for future production go up in flames as the Fit for 55-package continues to support the burning of trees as a 'renewable' form of energy.

News in Brief

  1. WHO: Europe risks spike in Covid deaths
  2. Poland declares migrant 'emergency' on Belarus border
  3. Brussels wants 'Covid pass' for conferences and discos
  4. Croatia accused of pushing back Afghan refugees
  5. Merkel taunts SPD's Scholz over far-left coalition option
  6. Taliban: US defeat 'big lesson for other invaders'
  7. No evidence Russia behind 2009 activist murder, court rules
  8. Polish ruling on EU legal primacy delayed

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance

Latest News

  1. Anti-refugee hawks dominate EU talks on Afghanistan
  2. Big tech's EU lobby spending revealed, as key acts loom
  3. MEPs press ahead with suing Commission on rule-of-law tool
  4. 70% of EU adults now fully-vaccinated against Covid
  5. EU's hard Afghan slog may perish due to 'Fortress Europe'
  6. Biomass? Burning trees is burning future treasure
  7. EU prepares to keep out Afghan refugees
  8. Keeping schools in Europe open 'vital', warn WHO and Unicef

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us