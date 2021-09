By EUobserver

The World Health Organization is monitoring a new coronavirus variant called "Mu", also known as B.1.621, The Guardian reports. It was added to the WHO's watchlist on 30 August, after it was already detected in 39 countries. It possesses a cluster of mutations that might make it more resistant to vaccines. Presently, there are four variants deemed of concern by the WHO, including Alpha, Beta, and Delta variants.