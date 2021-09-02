Thursday

Thousands of British modern-language students seeking visas in order to temporarily study or do internships in Spain, but also Germany, Belgium, France, and the Netherlands, have faced bureaucratic and financial obstacles in the wake of Brexit, putting their plans at risk, The Guardian reports. The UK asked Spain to create a fast-track process, but it refused. One English student reported paying €816 for her Spanish visa application.

EU seeks Afghan safe passage to Pakistan

The EU wants to create safe passage routes out of Afghanistan towards Pakistan and other central Asian states in order to evacuate Afghan women's rights activists and others with similar profiles.

EU agency: Shipping needs major emissions cuts

Emissions from shipping must be reduced further if Europe wants to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, the European Maritime Safety Agency warned in a new report. Projected increases in shipping emissions are incompatible with the bloc's 2050 net-zero target.

Opinion

US relations and European security after fall of Kabul

For Brussels in particular, one lesson should be painfully clear: do not put all your eggs in one basket. Placing big bets on Biden cannot be a substitute for a strong and common European approach to international security.

