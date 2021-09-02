Ticker
British students struggling to get EU visas after Brexit
By EUobserver
Thousands of British modern-language students seeking visas in order to temporarily study or do internships in Spain, but also Germany, Belgium, France, and the Netherlands, have faced bureaucratic and financial obstacles in the wake of Brexit, putting their plans at risk, The Guardian reports. The UK asked Spain to create a fast-track process, but it refused. One English student reported paying €816 for her Spanish visa application.