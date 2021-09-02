By EUobserver

The European Court of Justice on Wednesday annulled a decision by the EU anti-fraud agency not to grant partial access to its final report in an investigation into street-lighting projects, involving a company called Elios which used EU subsidies. The case, investigated in 2015, is politically highly-sensitive because István Tiborcz, the son-in-law of Viktor Orbán, Hungary's prime minister, was the co-owner of the company at the time of the investigation.