Ticker
No need for vaccine-booster jabs, EU agency says
By EUobserver
People who already had two anti-Covid jabs do not need further booster shots, the European centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), an EU agency in Sweden, said Wednesday. "There is no urgent need for the administration of booster doses of vaccines to fully vaccinated individuals in the general population," it said. But specific individuals with immune-system deficiencies or who reacted badly to their first doses may benefit, it added.