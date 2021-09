By EUobserver

Russian importers of CO2-intensive products, such as steel, will pay some €1.9bn in fees by 2035 under the terms of a proposed EU carbon border tax, which might enter into force in 2026, but Chinese ones will pay far less - just €484m, according to a study by think-tanks Sandbag and E3G, Reuters reports. Ukrainian firms would be liable to pay €870m and Turkish ones €824m, the study noted.