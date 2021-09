By EUobserver

A group of 15 NGOs announced on Thursday they will no longer accept invitations to media events that are sponsored by fossil-fuel companies in an open letter, addressing the editors of EURACTIV, the Financial Times, and POLITICO Europe. According to Greenpeace, 29 media events in 2020, and 2021 to date, were sponsored by fossil-fuel companies. EUobserver does not accept fossil-fuel or tobacco sponsorships.