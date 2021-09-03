Ticker
WhatsApp fined €225m by Ireland's privacy watchdog
By EUobserver
Ireland data privacy watchdog on Thursday fined Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp €225m for infringements of EU data protection rules, The Guardian reported. Following a three-year investigation, data protection authorities conclude that the company had violated EU data rules about transparency. WhatsApp said the penalties were "entirely disproportionate" and it would appeal. The breach affected an "extremely high" amount of individuals, according to the Dublin-based watchdog.