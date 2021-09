By EUobserver

Famine in Ethiopia could kill millions because aid was not being allowed into the Tigray conflict zone in its civil war, the UN has warned. "The lives of millions of civilians ... depend on our capacity to reach them with food, nutrition supplies, medicine," UN official Grant Leaity said. Some 5.2m people needed 100 trucks of aid a day to avoid "the world's worst famine situation in decades", he said.