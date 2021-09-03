Ticker
No 'nuclear Gibraltar' in Scotland if it leaves UK
By EUobserver
Scotland would decommission its nuclear weapons bases if it gained independence via a new referendum, the Scottish National Party's defence spokesman Stewart McDonald said Thursday, The Times reports. "An independent Scotland will not be home to nuclear weapons," he said, adding there was "a clear cross-party majority" against it. British plans had included creating a new overseas territory, or 'nuclear Gibraltar', to house the weapons, if Scotland split away.