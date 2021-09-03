Ticker
Bulgaria to have third national elections this year
By EUobserver
Bulgaria will head to new national elections this year, after the Socialists became the third political party to refuse to lead a government following July's inconclusive parliamentary election, Reuters reports. President Rumen Radev faces having to dissolve parliament, appoint a new interim administration, and call a snap poll within two months. These are the third elections for parliament this year and will probably be held in November.