Friday

3rd Sep 2021

Ticker

Bulgaria to have third national elections this year

By

Bulgaria will head to new national elections this year, after the Socialists became the third political party to refuse to lead a government following July's inconclusive parliamentary election, Reuters reports. President Rumen Radev faces having to dissolve parliament, appoint a new interim administration, and call a snap poll within two months. These are the third elections for parliament this year and will probably be held in November.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

EU piles on pressure for new military units

The EU wants a force of some 5,000 troops that won't need the unanimous support of all 27 member states. The ideas were discussed at a defence ministerial and will feed into a bigger strategic plan in November.

EU medicines agency: booster shots not urgent

The European Medicines Agency said that there is no urgent need to administer booster shots to the general population, pointing out that the priority now should be to vaccinate the one-third of Europeans who are not fully vaccinated.

One-third of world's trees now in danger of extinction

According to a new study, many actions can be taken to avert the extinction of thousands of trees. Top among them is funding for preservation and tree planting programs of the tree species most at risk.

Podcast

A hunger strike at the heart of Europe

This summer some 450 undocumented workers and migrants in Brussels refused food during two months. They were protesting Belgian immigration rules that human rights officials and campaigners say arbitrarily obstruct them from legal and stable residency.

News in Brief

  1. EU and AstraZeneca reach vaccine deal, avoid court
  2. Italy backs mandatory Covid vaccines
  3. Bulgaria to have third national elections this year
  4. No 'nuclear Gibraltar' in Scotland if it leaves UK
  5. UN says Ethiopia war risks causing famine
  6. Ukraine: Nord Stream 2 makes Europe dependent on Russia
  7. Google appeals €500m French fine over news content
  8. Poland declares state of emergency on Belarus border

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance

Latest News

  1. EU piles on pressure for new military units
  2. EU medicines agency: booster shots not urgent
  3. Rule-of-law issues still hold up Hungary-Poland recovery plans
  4. One-third of world's trees now in danger of extinction
  5. A hunger strike at the heart of Europe
  6. Romania tries meal-vouchers and lottery in vaccination push
  7. Scholz would be foolish to rule out a left-wing coalition
  8. Russia-Ukraine war has 'global' importance, Biden says

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us