By EUobserver

The EU needed to agree "substantial and significant change" to post-Brexit Northern Ireland customs rules or face "cold mistrust" from the UK, its Brexit minister, David Frost, said Saturday, Reuters reports. "I want to be clear that any response which avoids serious engagement with those ideas, and aims at just dragging out the process, will in the end not work for us," he told the British-Irish Association, an intergovernmental body.