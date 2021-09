By EUobserver

A military unit has seized power in Guinea in a putsch in the mineral-rich West African country, the junta said Sunday. "The personalisation of political life is over. We will no longer entrust politics to one man, we will entrust it to the people," colonel Mamadi Doumbouya said, referring not the deposed, 83-year old president Alpha Condé. The EU had not yet spoke out on the development as of Monday.