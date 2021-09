By EUobserver

Germany's ambassador to China has died suddenly, some 12 days after taking up his post in Beijing. "We have no indications that Jan Hecker's passing was related in any way at all to his professional role," German foreign minister Heiko Maas told the DPA newswire Monday, without disclosing any cause of death. The 54-year old Hecker, a former foreign-policy advisor to German chancellor Angela Merkel, was married with three children.