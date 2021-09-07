By EUobserver

Germany has accused Russia of hacking the German parliament again, ahead of federal elections this month, just as it did in 2015 ahead of previous elections. "The German government has reliable information according to which ghost-writer activities can be attributed to cyber protagonists of the Russian state or Russia's GRU military intelligence [service]," a German foreign-ministry spokesman told Reuters Monday, urging Moscow "to put an immediate end" to its operation.