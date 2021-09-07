By EUobserver

Cypriot former EU commissioner for humanitarian aid and crisis management, Christos Stylianides, will head the newly-formed climate crisis and civil protection ministry of Greece, Ekathimerini writes. Stylianides, a Cypriot citizen, will receive an honorary Greek citizenship in order to serve ahead of his swearing-in ceremony on Friday, in line with Greek law. The creation of the new ministry came after devastating wildfires this summer.