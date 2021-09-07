Tuesday

7th Sep 2021

Ticker

Cypriot former EU commissioner becomes minister in Greece

By

Cypriot former EU commissioner for humanitarian aid and crisis management, Christos Stylianides, will head the newly-formed climate crisis and civil protection ministry of Greece, Ekathimerini writes. Stylianides, a Cypriot citizen, will receive an honorary Greek citizenship in order to serve ahead of his swearing-in ceremony on Friday, in line with Greek law. The creation of the new ministry came after devastating wildfires this summer.

European banks book €20bn a year in tax havens

The research estimates that a 25-percent minimum tax rate (the lowest current rate within the seven largest world economies) would net member states an extra €10-13bn a year in tax revenue.

Opinion

The defeat of the 'Global War on Terror'

The United States' loss in Afghanistan has paved the way for autocracy, and Washington has offered it political legitimacy as a bonus. The Taliban are not only victors in the GWOT; they are now heroes of the anti-West front.

Investigation

4m undocumented migrants, red tape, and the vaccine

Administrative barriers in at least 10 European countries are blocking access to Covid-19 vaccines for nearly four million undocumented migrants. Countries including Germany, Spain, Norway and Bulgaria require some form of ID, health card or a residency permit.

