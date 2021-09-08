By EUobserver

Austria's prosecution of Julian Hessenthaler, a German security guard who leaked a video exposing corruption in the far-right FPÖ party in the 'Ibizagate' scandal in 2019, was an attack on whistleblowers in Europe in general, a coalition of 15 NGOs, including Reporters Without Borders and Amnesty International, has said. "He is being made an example of to deter potential future informers," Thomas Lohninger, from Austrian digitial-rights NGO epicenter.works said.