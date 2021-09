By EUobserver

UK home secretary Priti Patel has told British MPs that France "won't see a penny" of the £54m (€63m) Britain had promised to pay to double coast-guard patrols after some 1,000 migrants crossed the English Channel on Monday alone - the highest daily figure on record. About 13,500 people have come to the UK on irregular boat-crossings so far this year, compared to 8,420 in the whole of last year.