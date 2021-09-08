Ticker
Trial of 2015 jihadist attackers starts in Paris
By EUobserver
A trial of unprecedented scale starts under high security on Wednesday to judge 20 men suspected of involvement in jihadist attacks across Paris on November 13, 2015 - the deadliest attack in peacetime-France's history, Reuters writes. Some 130 people were killed and hundreds wounded when gunmen with suicide vests targeted six bars and restaurants, the Bataclan concert hall, and a sports stadium, leaving deep scars on the nation's psyche.