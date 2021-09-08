Wednesday

8th Sep 2021

Trial of 2015 jihadist attackers starts in Paris

By

A trial of unprecedented scale starts under high security on Wednesday to judge 20 men suspected of involvement in jihadist attacks across Paris on November 13, 2015 - the deadliest attack in peacetime-France's history, Reuters writes. Some 130 people were killed and hundreds wounded when gunmen with suicide vests targeted six bars and restaurants, the Bataclan concert hall, and a sports stadium, leaving deep scars on the nation's psyche.

Asylum seekers dread new EU camps on Greek islands

A new EU permanent camp for asylum seekers is being inaugurated later this month in Samos. Vagelis Stratis from the International Rescue Committee says people are leaving the island to avoid to it, amid a spike in mental health cases.

Western Balkan coal plants causing thousands of deaths

Air pollution from coal-powered plants in the western Balkans has caused 19,000 deaths over the past three years, according to a new report. Coal-fired power plants in the region have breached emission legal limits for years.

When 'peace' becomes self-defeating

When one member state is threatened, Brussels will come up with its usual denouncements and superficial sanctions, just to let the other member states relapse into their habit of trading with rivals, and focussing on the next election campaign.

