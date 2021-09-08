By EUobserver

Japan, as well as Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Brunei, and Serbia are shortly to be removed from the EU's 'white list' of countries for which it recommends no Covid-linked travel restrictions, diplomats told Reuters. The preliminary decision, on Tuesday, comes after the EU, in late September, also removed Israel, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and the US from the safe list, which now numbers fewer than 20 nations worldwide.