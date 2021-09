By EUobserver

Salah Abdelslam, the main suspect in the 2015 jihadist rampage that killed 130 people across Paris, described himself as "an Islamic State soldier" at the start of the long-awaited trial into the 13 November 2015 attacks. He appeared in court dressed in black, wearing a black face mask, one of 20 men accused of involvement in the attacks on six restaurants and bars, the Bataclan concert hall and a stadium.