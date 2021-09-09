By EUobserver

The group leader of the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) in the European Parliament, Manfred Weber, said he will run for the umbrella party's leadership (also called EPP). The German politician, who hails from the Bavarian CSU, also intends to keep the group leadership. Current EPP chairman, Donald Tusk, will step down officially in April, as he returns to Poland to lead the opposition against the nationalist government there.