EU: Taliban government not keeping promises

The European Union voiced disapproval of the Taliban's provisional government in Afghanistan, saying they had not kept a promise to include women and other religious groups, Reuters writes. "It does not look like the inclusive and representative formation in terms of the rich ethnic and religious diversity of Afghanistan we hoped to see and that the Taliban were promising over the past weeks," foreign affairs spokesperson Peter Stano said.

EU eyes four trends shaping next decades in new report

The green and digital transition, together with the pressure on democracy and the shift in the shares of the global population and GDP, will shape the geopolitical world order, according to a new report published by the European Commission.

EU again rejects UK demand on Northern Ireland

The EU's Brexit negotiator spoke ahead of his first-ever visit to Northern Ireland where he wants to focus on "concrete problems" after the UK has once again postponed the implementation of checks between Northern Ireland and the UK.

Why are some people willing to die for a cause - and some not?

Throughout history, revolutionaries willing to sustain extreme conflict have been 'devoted actors', fused together by faith in defending or advancing non-negotiable 'sacred values', whether religious or secular, like God or country.

  1. Government debt might see softer EU rules
  2. Islamists suffer crushing defeat in Moroccan elections
  3. EU agency prepares for first arrivals of Afghan exiles
  4. Poland ponders 'drastic' moves in EU rule-of-law dispute
  5. Britain to rewrite law on migrant pushbacks
  6. Weber seeks party leadership of centre-right EPP
  8. Paris attack suspect tells trial he is 'Islamic State soldier'

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersCan you love whoever you want in care homes?
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace

  1. Enlargement in limbo despite EU-Western Balkans summit
  2. Energy giants face €114bn 'debt trap' if climate action delayed
  5. No confidence vote looms in Romania, as Covid cases spike
  7. Asylum seekers dread new EU camps on Greek islands
  8. Western Balkan coal plants causing thousands of deaths

