By EUobserver

Britain is to rewrite its interpretation of international maritime law, enabling its coast guard to intercept migrant boats, push them into French waters, and notify French authorities that people were in need of rescue, instead of rescuing them directly, The Times reports. The move would have "a negative impact on our co-operation", French interior minister Gérald Darmanin said. More than 1,000 people crossed the Channel in one day last week.