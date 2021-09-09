By EUobserver

Ryszard Terlecki, a senior MP with Poland's ruling PiS party, told a congress Wednesday Poland should seek "drastic solutions", such as following the UK out of the EU, if the EU court and European Commission went against its judicial reforms. Łukasz Andrzejewski, a pro-PiS judge and former PiS senator, said Poland should halt its donations to the EU budget, which feeds "a vast amount of freeloaders", referring to EU officials.