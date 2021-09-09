By EUobserver

Afghan exiles living in Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan would be among the first to try to enter the EU via Belarus, Greece, and Turkey, if things went badly under Taliban rule, Fabrice Leggeri, the head of the EU's border-control agency, Frontex, told Reuters Wednesday. "What will very likely happen first is that the Afghan communities living abroad might try to move to the European Union," he said.