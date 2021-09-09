By EUobserver

Morocco's liberal RNI party has won the most seats in the country's parliamentary elections, while the co-ruling moderate PJD Islamists suffered a crushing defeat, preliminary results showed, the Guardian writes. RNI took 97 of the 395-seat parliament. Another liberal party, PAM, secured 82 seats and the conservative Istiqlal took 78 seats. The PJD, which had been a coalition partner in the previous two governments, took only 12 seats.