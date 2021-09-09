Ticker
Government debt might see softer EU rules
By EUobserver
EU finance ministers meeting Friday to discuss the government debt pile arising from the pandemic will discuss exempting investments in green technologies and infrastructure from the EU's fiscal probity targets, Reuters reports. "The challenge in coming years will be to consolidate deficits while increasing green investments to achieve the ambitious targets of the EU to cut emissions or any other investments," a meeting note by the Slovenian EU presidency said.