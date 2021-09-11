Ticker
First flight with foreigners from Taliban-controlled Kabul
By EUobserver
Americans and dozens of other Westerners took off on a Qatar Airways flight bound for Doha on Thursday, the first time an international flight departed Kabul airport since the US withdrawal from Afghanistan last month, Deutsche Welle reports. Qatari officials said Taliban authorities had permitted a flight out of Kabul for passengers with the correct documents. The flight landed earlier at Kabul airport with humanitarian aid.