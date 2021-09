By EUobserver

"Europe needs to scale up, in order not to be thrown out of the race or left behind" when it comes to space exploration, Josef Aschbacher, head of the European Space Agency (ESA), has warned in a press conference. "I want to develop Europe's space capabilities. That means European astronauts on European rockets," he added. Aschbacher also said he saw tourism as something space agencies were "underestimating."