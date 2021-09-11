Saturday

11th Sep 2021

ECHR rejects Greek healthcare workers' anti-vaccination call

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has rejected a request from Greek healthcare workers to apply a pause to their mandatory Covid-19 vaccination, Ekathimerini reports. The decision concerned two applications lodged by 30 health professionals who work independently or in public health institutions, who requested a suspension of the Greek law. The court noted that it grants such requests "only on an exceptional basis."

