Ticker
ECHR rejects Greek healthcare workers' anti-vaccination call
By EUobserver
The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has rejected a request from Greek healthcare workers to apply a pause to their mandatory Covid-19 vaccination, Ekathimerini reports. The decision concerned two applications lodged by 30 health professionals who work independently or in public health institutions, who requested a suspension of the Greek law. The court noted that it grants such requests "only on an exceptional basis."