Ticker
EMA still awaiting Sputnik V data before approval
By EUobserver
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it still needs more data on Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine before the jab can be authorised for use across the EU, The Moscow Times reports. The regulator said it was still in discussions with Moscow over data submitted to support the application. Russia submitted its application in February, following the publication of research in The Lancet showing the vaccine had 91.6-percent efficacy.