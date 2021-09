By EUobserver

Russia and Belarus have begun the largest military drill seen in Europe in decades, with the 'Zapad 2021' exercise to see more than 200,000 troops mobilised in a simulated war with Nato powers. Russian leader Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko Thursday, also agreed to loan Minsk $630m and to maintain low prices for gas and oil exports, after the EU imposed economic sanctions on Belarus.