By EUobserver

Polish president Andrzej Duda has snubbed German chancellor Angela Merkel by declining to meet her in Warsaw Saturday on her last visit before stepping down. The official reason was an agenda problem, saying Duda was on a trip to the town of Katowice that day. But in reality, the affront was due to a new Russian-German gas pipeline and to Germany's unfriendly attitude to Poland's nationalist-conservative government, Polish media said.