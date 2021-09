By EUobserver

The socialist mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, has announced a bid for the French presidency, saying that as a woman with working-class, immigrant roots she will try to repair the anger and divisions in French society and win back low-income workers disillusioned with the left, The Guardian writes. "The Republican model is disintegrating before our eyes," Hidalgo told supporters gathered on the docks in Rouen, Normandy.