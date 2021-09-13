By EUobserver

The Social Democrat (SPD) candidate to become Germany's next chancellor beat his conservative rival in a primetime TV debate, a poll showed, further boosting his campaign, Reuters writes. A snap poll for ARD television taken soon after the 90-minute debate showed that 41 percent of those asked thought Scholz was the most convincing performer, compared to 27 percent for Laschet and 25 percent for the Greens candidate, Annalena Baerbock.