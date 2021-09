By EUobserver

British heir to the throne, Prince Charles, offered to meet a Russian banker, Dmitry Leus, tainted by past money-laundering allegations, after the Russian man paid hundreds of thousands of euros to one of the Prince's foundations via an intermediary in expectation of a peerage, The Times reports in an investigation. The news comes one week after The Times revealed Charles was paid to fix a 'CBE' for a Saudi tycoon.