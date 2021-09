By EUobserver

Germany's Greens party received a donation worth €1.25m from Dutch tech-billionaire Steven Schuurman last week - the largest in its history. "I wanted to ... make the world a little bit of a better place," Schuurman said. The gift comes after a German bitcoin speculator paid the Greens €1m in April. The party has received €3.14m in donations of €50,000 or more this year - more than the ruling CDU.